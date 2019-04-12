1,180 Shares in American Tower Corp (AMT) Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $6,316,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,459.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,753 shares of company stock valued at $21,218,220. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $196.65 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $133.53 and a 52 week high of $198.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/1180-shares-in-american-tower-corp-amt-acquired-by-northside-capital-management-llc.html.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.