$113.48 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to report $113.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.41 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $113.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $466.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $469.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $524.64 million, with estimates ranging from $512.47 million to $538.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,142,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,068,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 276,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

