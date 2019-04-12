1&1 Drillisch’s (DRI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.75 ($61.34).

Shares of DRI traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €32.78 ($38.12). The company had a trading volume of 286,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €30.86 ($35.88) and a 1-year high of €65.10 ($75.70). The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25.

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

