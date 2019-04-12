101,686 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,693. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $52.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

