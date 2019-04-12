1,000 Shares in Twitter Inc (TWTR) Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Twitter by 92.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 5,495.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $22,432,116.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,191,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,164,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,464,431 shares of company stock worth $46,652,981. 6.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. 5,651,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,105,776. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Twitter had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “1,000 Shares in Twitter Inc (TWTR) Purchased by First Financial Corp IN” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/1000-shares-in-twitter-inc-twtr-purchased-by-first-financial-corp-in.html.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.