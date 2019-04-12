$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.62. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

In other Hubbell news, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $772,450.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,423,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,810,000 after acquiring an additional 271,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,362,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,262,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,463,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,762,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,112,000 after acquiring an additional 693,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $137.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

