$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 175,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,948.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,010,690 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

