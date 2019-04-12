-$0.45 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International (OII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.30). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.12 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of OII opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 2.01. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 470,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431,957 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Oceaneering International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

