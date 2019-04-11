Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 136.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,937 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 36.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $101.33 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $203,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,774.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $521,911.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,044.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,334 shares of company stock valued at $38,574,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

