Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Holdings Reduced by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Zoetis stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Zoetis announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $521,911.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,044.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $203,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,774.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,334 shares of company stock valued at $38,574,260. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

