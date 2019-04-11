Zillow Group (Z) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Z has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a hold rating and a $30.85 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.98.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.58. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $26,484.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $166,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,701.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,801. Insiders own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,661,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,869,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,824,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,283,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,332,000 after acquiring an additional 908,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,527,000 after buying an additional 545,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.