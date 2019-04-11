Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $226.99

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $226.99 and last traded at $225.72, with a volume of 5358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 28,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.77, for a total transaction of $5,767,115.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,042,219.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.24, for a total transaction of $658,089.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,418,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,320,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,283,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,773,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,760,000 after buying an additional 263,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

