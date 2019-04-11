Zacks: Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Given $28.17 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transcat an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.
Transcat stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. Transcat has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Transcat had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
