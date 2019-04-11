Zacks: Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Given $28.17 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transcat an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Transcat by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 46,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 249,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. Transcat has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Transcat had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

