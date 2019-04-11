Zacks: NewMarket Co. (NEU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) has been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $380.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NewMarket an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $429.71 on Thursday. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $352.89 and a twelve month high of $452.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.92. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $538.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NewMarket will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.97, for a total value of $216,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $4,816,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 145,168 shares in the company, valued at $63,560,357.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,533,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

