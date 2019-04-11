Zacks: Neenah Inc (NP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $77.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neenah an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NP. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

In other Neenah news, SVP Armin Schwinn sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $31,300.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $28,765.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,047 shares of company stock valued at $421,325. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Neenah by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Neenah by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Neenah by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17. Neenah has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Neenah had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neenah will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

