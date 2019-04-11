Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MACOM is currently benefiting from its strong momentum in the data center space. The company’s robust 100 GB Ethernet connectivity is expected to continue aiding its performance in this market. Moreover, rising CapEx by cloud service providers remains a major positive. Additionally, growing 5G spending by the network operators should benefit the company’s position in the telecom space. Also, MACOM's solid cost-cutting measures will also aid its margin expansion. However, ban on ZTE shipments imposed by U.S. Government is a matter of concern. Also, leveraged balance sheet is a headwind. Notably, the stock has outderperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of MTSI traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,736. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 118.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.35.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $70,884.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,345.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,151.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock worth $153,816 over the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 507,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

