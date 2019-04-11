Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tricida (TCDA) to Hold

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Empire boosted their target price on shares of Tricida from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Tricida stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. 9,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,183. Tricida has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.50.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.23. As a group, analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,794 shares of company stock worth $4,407,688.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

