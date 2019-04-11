Zacks Investment Research Lowers Provident Financial Services (PFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $136,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,858.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $192,528.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,208.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $24,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,345,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,507,000 after purchasing an additional 450,143 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,182,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,781,000 after purchasing an additional 147,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,182,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,781,000 after purchasing an additional 147,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Featured Article: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.