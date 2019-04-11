Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cosan (CZZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “For 2018, Cosan affirmed its pro-forma net revenues at R$50-R$53 billion. At Raízen Combustíveis, Cosan narrowed the EBITDA projections for 2018 to R$2.75-R$2.95 billion. The guidance reflects reduction in the Otto cycle fuel demand, as well as impact of the truckers’ strike. Further, Cosan’s results will be hurt by adverse impacts of rising costs of sales and services, unfavorable weather conditions and increase in debt.”

Get Cosan alerts:

CZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cosan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cosan from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Santander cut Cosan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cosan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.92.

NYSE:CZZ opened at $12.72 on Monday. Cosan has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 185,508 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 252.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 15.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 313,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cosan (CZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.