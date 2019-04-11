Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boston Properties (BXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boston Properties have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, with Class A office assets located in top-tier gateway cities, along with a diversified tenant and industry base, the company is well poised to grow supported by a decent economy and favorable job market environment. Further, it is focusing to commence development projects with significant pre-leasing commitments. When delivered, these projects will be accretive for long-term growth. Yet, escalating supply of office space is expected to affect its pricing power in the upcoming quarters. Further, a significant development pipeline increases the company’s operational risks by exposing it to construction cost overruns.”

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $131.51 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Boston Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Shares of BXP opened at $138.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $107.84 and a 52-week high of $138.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $651.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.12 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $2,353,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 94,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.