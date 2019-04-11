Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) to Hold

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $247.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 11,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,146.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 938,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 437,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 107,375 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 97,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.