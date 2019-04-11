Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cree (CREE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products by significantly increasing their energy performance and efficiency. Key to Cree’s market advantage is its world-class materials expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices that can handle more power in a smaller space while producing less heat than other available technologies, materials and products. Cree drives its increased performance technology into multiple applications, including exciting alternatives in brighter and more-tunable light for general illumination, backlighting for more-vivid displays, optimized power management for high-current switch-mode power supplies and variable-speed motors, and more-effective wireless infrastructure for data and voice communications. Cree customers range from innovative lighting-fixtures makers to defense-related federal agencies. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CREE. JMP Securities raised shares of Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.29 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Shares of Cree stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. 172,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,467. Cree has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $413.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Cree by 22.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cree by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,010 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

