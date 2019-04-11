Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,039. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

