Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $708.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post sales of $708.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $710.20 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $697.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,797. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $116.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $429,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,087 shares of company stock worth $1,222,251 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. National Pension Service increased its position in Citrix Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,218 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,862 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.