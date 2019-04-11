Zacks: Brokerages Expect Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. Auryn Resources reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Auryn Resources.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:AUG opened at $1.65 on Monday. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auryn Resources (AUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.