Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. NorthWestern also reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $308.82 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of NWE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.87. 9,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,104. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $112,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $144,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,156 shares of company stock worth $411,430. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

