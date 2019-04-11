Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Key Energy Services Inc (KEG) to Post -$1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) will report earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.87). Key Energy Services posted earnings of ($1.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEG shares. ValuEngine raised Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Capital One Financial cut Key Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Key Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Saltiel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Soter Capital, Llc acquired 253,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $529,854.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 501,979 shares of company stock worth $1,308,517. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Key Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Key Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Key Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Key Energy Services by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Key Energy Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 116,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,680. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.12. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

