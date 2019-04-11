Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report $73.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.50 million. InterDigital Wireless reported sales of $87.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year sales of $301.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $305.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.70 million, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $348.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.36 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 7.95%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on InterDigital Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $68.93. 191,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,630. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. InterDigital Wireless has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $85.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

In other news, CEO William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $1,074,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 106.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

