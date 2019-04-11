Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BayCom Corp (BCML) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. BayCom posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BayCom.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million.

BCML has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on BayCom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised BayCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on BayCom in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in BayCom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BayCom by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BayCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in BayCom by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BayCom by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $23.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.35. BayCom has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BayCom (BCML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.