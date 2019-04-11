Zacks: Analysts Set $50.50 Price Target for Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)

Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $50.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.