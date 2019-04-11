Zacks: Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $415.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.00 million to $425.01 million. Graco reported sales of $406.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $210,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,871.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $109,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,938 shares of company stock worth $15,347,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Underhill Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC now owns 334,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 357,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 147,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,506,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,056,000 after purchasing an additional 154,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.56. 451,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,906. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

