Zacks: Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report $7.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.46 billion and the highest is $7.51 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $7.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $31.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.69 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $34.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.60. 94,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $428,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,978.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $95,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

