Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc (AXGN) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.19). AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on shares of AxoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of AxoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 4,887.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 636,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 624,032 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1,500.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 252,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 237,067 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,288,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 272,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 221,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,102,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,645,000 after buying an additional 199,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,382. The firm has a market cap of $830.01 million, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.17. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

