Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Alliant Energy reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $873.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

LNT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 805,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $62,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 101.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,305,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4,072.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,625 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

