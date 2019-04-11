You are sending too many requests in parallel. Please wait for your other API requests to finish before sending more.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday set forward an ambitious program to protect Russia’s foothold such as attempts to build new ports and other infrastructure facilities and expand the icebreaker fleet.

Speaking in the Arctic forum in St. Petersburg attended by leaders of Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Putin said that Russia intends to radically increase freight shipments to the other side of the Arctic sea route.

He said that the quantity of freight carried across the shipping lane is set to increase to 80 million tons in 2025 by 20 million metric tons annually.

“That is a sensible, well-calculated and definite job,” Putin said. “We will need to make the Northern sea route safe and commercially feasible.”

He noted that Russia, the sole state with an atomic icebreaker fleet, is currently moving to enlarge it.

Russia now has four icebreakers, and Putin reported three these ships are currently under construction. Russia stands to have a fleet of 13 thick icebreakers, including nine ones,” he said.

The Russian leader invited foreign companies to invest in the renovation project — and said Russia plans to expand the vents on each side of this Arctic transportation route — Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the Kamchatka Peninsula and Murmansk on the Kola Peninsula.

Other ports and infrastructure facilities along the route will be upgraded and expanded,” he said.

Speaking at the discussion Prime Minister Erna Solberg noted that the Arctic Council supplies a vital arena for dialog and emphasized the necessity to respect international law.

“That is not how we see it. We all know the Arctic as a region of peace and stability.”

She noticed that”this shouldn’t be taken for granted,” adding that”this is the result of political choices and functional collaboration between the Arctic states”

“Respect for international law and regional collaboration are keys to ensuring stability and peace across boundaries,” Solberg said.

Other along with solberg leaders that spoke in the forum underscores the need to concentrate on areas of attention.

The Russian military has revived and updated a series of military bases appearing to protect its hold on the region, which is thought to hold around one-quarter of the Earth’s undiscovered gas and oil.

Addressing the discussion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that deployments from the Arctic have been intended to protect national interests.

“We guarantee the essential defense capacity in light of the military-political situation close to our borders,” Lavrov said, noting that a recent NATO practice in Norway was publicly directed against Russia.

President Sauli Niinisto highlighted the necessity to hunt for common ground despite worries.

“Regardless of what’s happened in Ukraine, we actually from the Urals into Atlantic, we’re Europe, and Europe is the neighbor of Russia,” he said. “So usually it’s prudent to keep in as good relationships with your neighbor as possible.”

Putin used the discussion to criticize the U.S. and the EU sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine, but insisted that they would not hamper the country’s plans to enlarge its presence in the Arctic.

He charged that the U.S. has utilized the economic restrictions as a tool to protect its economic interests, citing Washington’s opposition to a prospective pipeline under the Baltic Sea which could take Russian gas to Germany for instance.

The Russian chief emphasized the challenges into the polar area introduced by global warming, stating that Russian scientists believe that the climate is changing faster than indicated by earlier estimates.

“I wouldn’t like to see the Arctic turning to something such as Crimea, also Crimea getting a desert because of our failure to take timely steps,” he explained.

Putin said that Russia has met its obligations under an global agreement aiming to limit global warming by cutting emissions of greenhouse gases, noting the U.S. has opted out of the pact.

He expressed hope the President Donald Trump will take the U.S. straight into the bargain, adding that without the involvement of the U.S., which accounts for a large share of global emissions, and the arrangement would not serve its goal.

A version of this story was adjusted to show that Sweden’s prime minister, not Denmark attended the Arctic forum, among other leaders.

Vladimir Isachenkov reported by Moscow.