Yangtze River Port and Logistics (YRIV) versus Getty Realty (GTY) Financial Contrast

Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -7.42% -3.44% Getty Realty 35.05% 8.52% 4.34%

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Yangtze River Port and Logistics does not pay a dividend. Getty Realty pays out 81.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Getty Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00

Getty Realty has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.01%. Given Getty Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Getty Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A Getty Realty $136.11 million 9.79 $47.71 million $1.71 19.08

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 859 properties and leased 74 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

