Yandex NV (YNDX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,166,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,230,182 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $113,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 256,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yandex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yandex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.18. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

