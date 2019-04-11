Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 35,757.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,499 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Nomura initiated coverage on Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

XLNX stock opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

