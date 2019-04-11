Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $132.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.83.

WYNN stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $140.65. 40,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,572. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $202.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

