Wynn Macau (WYNMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Macau’s FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WYNMF. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Monday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wynn Macau from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $2.78 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

