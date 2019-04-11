Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $921.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) will report $921.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $902.39 million to $956.00 million. Wyndham Destinations reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wyndham Destinations.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.98 million. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.45 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $66.00 price objective on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.64 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $30,045.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,546.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 82.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,773,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,911,000 after purchasing an additional 185,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 542,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,428. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.