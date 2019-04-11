WPP (WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at HSBC

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WPP. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on WPP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on WPP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) target price on WPP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,153.44 ($15.07).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 869.80 ($11.37) on Thursday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32.

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 856 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £109,764.88 ($143,427.26).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.