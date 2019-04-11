Wpp Plc (WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. WPP has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $92.25.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.4747 per share. This represents a yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

