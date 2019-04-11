WorldCoin (WDC) Reaches Market Cap of $704,598.00

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One WorldCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious. In the last week, WorldCoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. WorldCoin has a market cap of $704,598.00 and $18.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WorldCoin Profile

WorldCoin (CRYPTO:WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

