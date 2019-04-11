World markets Combined Brexit doubts, on growth

World stocks turned marginally higher on Thursday after Britain procured a fresh deadline from the European Union, eliminating the immediate threat of a crash this week that would have disrupted commerce.

Markets recovered in Europe following losses in Asia, with France’s CAC 40 up 0.8% to 5,491, and the DAX in Germany up 0.4% to 11,948. Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.2percent to 7,437 following a lower open.

Get alerts:

Wall Street was set to get a slightly higher available as future contracts to the broad S&P 500 index rose 0.2% to 2,900. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed 0.2%, to 26,219.

Even the European Union agreed early Thursday to expand the cutoff date for Britain’s departure by more than six months, giving Prime Minister Theresa May time to work out a plan for the nation’s departure.

Lawmakers have three times refused a withdrawal strategy drafted by May along with European leaders. Britain now has until Oct. 31 to depart from the bloc, but concerns stay that lawmakers won’t agree to a deal .

“Six-and-a-half months seems a long time, however it is not in U.K. political terms. We’ve got the same hopelessly divided U.K. Parliamentthe exact same hopelessly divided Labour party, the same hated withdrawal agreement,” said Michael Every, senior Asia-Pacific strategist in RaboResearch.

“In short, this can be a can-kicking exercise which does not really kick the can really far or in a very helpful way,” he added.

Asian markets earlier closed mostly lower as investors reacted to the release of moments of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting in March. Although most officials thought the central bank would leave interest rates unchanged for the remaining part of the calendar year, several said their perspectives could change with incoming information.

The sign of flexibility put markets at a”somewhat soft disposition,” said Selena Ling, chief economist in OCBC Bank.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up 0.9% to 29,839.45 as well as the Shanghai Composite index totaled 1.6% to 3,189.96. The Kospi at South Korea was flat at 2,224.44. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 slid 0.4percent to 6,198.70.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 bucked the regional trend, adding 0.1percent to 21,711.38. Shares dropped in Thailand Taiwan and Indonesia but climbed in Singapore.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 49 cents to $64.12 per barrel. Brent crude shed 46 cents to $71.27 per barrel.

The euro frees up marginally to $1.1279 from $1.1273, along with the British pound eased to $1.3084 from $1.3095.

___

Ott reported by Madrid.