Wix.Com (WIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wix.com is a cloud-based web development platform. Increasing investments on product development, infrastructure and platform are anticipated to drag down the company’s bottom-line in the near term. Further, lack of significant presence in the Asia-Pacific market which is reportedly the fastest growing retail e-commerce market remains a concern. Moreover, stiff competition from peers adds to its woes. Also, the company focuses on the SMB segment which is more susceptible to macro-economic headwinds. Nonetheless, Wix is expected to benefit from retail’s rapid transition to mobile and social sales channels. Wix continues to launch a number of user-friendly applications to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, consequently adding to its user base. We believe that massive growth in e-commerce spending also bodes well for Wix.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $108.89 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Wix.Com from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.99.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $122.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -278.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $76.05 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.02 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 139,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,979,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

