William Blair Weighs in on Pentair PLC’s Q1 2019 Earnings (PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

PNR stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.74 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $422,748.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,942 shares of company stock valued at $543,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Pentair by 4,419.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 197,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 193,357 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 55,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $351,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

