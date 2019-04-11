William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Zogenix (ZGNX)

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZGNX. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.17. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.44. On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner sold 15,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner sold 5,625 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,756 shares in the company, valued at $237,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,483 shares of company stock worth $6,829,351. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

