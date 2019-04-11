Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank set a $35.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,282,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 299,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 299,591 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,893,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,539,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
