Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an average rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.79% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $196.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,188,000 after buying an additional 299,591 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after buying an additional 132,834 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 248,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 77,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

